Three killed in crash involving three-wheeler

Three people, including two children, were killed in an accident involving a three-wheeler on the Elpitiya – Aviththawa road.

The Police said the three-wheeler was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.

Among those killed were a 10-year-old boy and a 07 year old girl who were in the three-wheeler.

The Police said that the driver of the three-wheeler was also killed in the accident.

Two others sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the lorry was arrested over the accident. (Colombo Gazette)