Maithripala faction appoints Wijeyadasa as SLFP Acting Chairman

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) faction led Maithripala Sirisena appointed Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

The appointment was made when the group convened a special meeting today.

Rajapakshe recently said that he has been invited by a group of SLFP members and religious leaders to contest to be the next President.

The Justice Minister said that he will carefully consider the invitation and decide soon.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is the Justice Minister in the current cabinet of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A group of SLFP members led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga had recently appointed Minister of Ports, Aviation and Shipping Nimal Siripala de Silva as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

A court order obtained Kumaratunga preventing Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP was extended recently.

The Police had also sealed the SLFP headquarters in Colombo as an investigation had been launched over missing documents. (Colombo Gazette)