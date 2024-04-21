IMF commends Sri Lanka on hard-won economic gains

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) commended Sri Lanka on the hard-won economic gains.

First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath said that she really appreciated meeting Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe.

“I commended them on hard-won economic gains in the past year. The road ahead is challenging and it’s critical to keep up with the reform momentum,” she said on X following the meeting in Washington.

Semasinghe thanked Gopinath for acknowledging Sri Lanka’s economic progress.

He said the discussion was insightful and productive, and Sri Lanka appreciates the opportunity to delve into the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The State Minister said that Sri Lanka remains steadfast in its commitment to the reforms agenda and eagerly anticipate continued collaboration with the IMF to advance their shared goals. (Colombo Gazette)