UNP accuses Cardinal of having hand in Sri Lanka’s crisis

The United National Party (UNP) accused the Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, of having a hand in the crisis Sri Lanka is in as a result of his earlier links to then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

UNP General Secretary, Palitha Range Bandara said that the Cardinal had admitted he was misled by Gotabaya Rajapaksa and worked for him.

Bandara said that the Cardinal’s admission shows that he handed over the Sri Lankan people to Rajapaksa.

He said that the question is now raised if willingly or unwillingly the Cardinal had a hand in the destruction of the country.

Palitha Range Bandara also noted that the Cardinal met the National People’s Power (NPP).

The NPP gave the Archbishop of Colombo a written assurance over the steps it will take on the Easter Sunday attacks investigations.

Palitha Range Bandara noted that the NPP presented a 7-point action plan to Cardinal Ranjith.

However, he said the Cardinal should have asked the NPP about one of its members being linked to the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)