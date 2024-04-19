India Secures Significant Wins in UN Elections, Promoting Global Engagement and Commitment to Shared Responsibility

India has achieved remarkable success in recent United Nations elections, highlighting its growing influence and dedication to global cooperation. Notably, Jagjit Pavadia’s re-election for a third term to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) underscores India’s commitment to combating drug abuse and promoting international drug control efforts.

Mr. Pavadia’s re-election to the INCB, with the highest number of votes, demonstrates India’s leadership in addressing the complex challenges of narcotics control on the global stage. His tenure from 2025 to 2030 signifies India’s continued contribution to fostering a safer and healthier world.

In addition to Mr. Pavadia’s victory, India’s election to various other key UN bodies further solidifies its position as a proactive participant in shaping global policies. Acclamation to the Commission on the Status of Women and seats on the Executive Boards of UNICEF, UNDP, UNFPA, UNOPS, UN Women, and the World Food Programme reflect India’s multifaceted commitment to promoting gender equality, child welfare, development, and food security.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, emphasized India’s guiding principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) as the cornerstone of its engagement with UN bodies. This philosophy underscores India’s dedication to constructive collaboration and collective responsibility for global progress and prosperity.

The successful outcome of the UN Economic and Social Council elections, where India clinched prestigious positions across various bodies, further reinforces India’s proactive role in advancing the UN’s agenda. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN expressed pride in India’s achievements, reaffirming its commitment to actively contributing to global deliberations in alignment with the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’

India’s achievements serve as a resounding affirmation of its steadfast commitment to actively contribute to global deliberations in harmony with the ancient principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the world is one family. This guiding philosophy encapsulates India’s deep-rooted belief in unity, compassion, and shared responsibility towards all humanity.

Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar commended Ms. Pavadia’s re-election, acknowledging India’s exemplary performance and the collaborative efforts of the Permanent Mission of India and the Ministry of External Affairs. India’s success in the UN elections reflects its unwavering dedication to fostering a more inclusive, equitable, and secure world for all.

India’s success in the recent Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) election resonates as a testament to its growing influence and commitment to global cooperation. Securing an impressive 41 out of 53 votes, India emerged as the leading choice among the member states, underscoring its strong position on the international stage.

In a closely contested election, Jagjit Pavadia’s victory with 41 votes solidifies her position as a key figure in international drug control efforts. With the runner-up receiving 30 votes, Pavadia’s decisive win reflects the trust and confidence placed in her capabilities by the ECOSOC members.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, the Permanent Mission of India acknowledges the valuable endorsement of India’s nominee by member states. This vote of confidence reaffirms India’s dedication to fulfilling its responsibilities within the ECOSOC framework.

Pavadia’s re-election to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) further underscores India’s commitment to combating drug abuse and ensuring effective implementation of global drug control conventions. With a wealth of experience spanning over three decades in senior positions within the Indian Revenue Service, Pavadia brings invaluable expertise to her role in the INCB.

Established in 1968, the INCB plays a pivotal role as an independent monitoring body for international drug control conventions. Its mandate includes ensuring the availability of drugs for medical and scientific purposes while preventing their diversion into illicit channels.

India’s proactive engagement in global fora extends beyond drug control efforts. The nation’s aspiration for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reflects its commitment to advocating for the interests of the developing world. Further, Elon Musk’s recent endorsement of India’s quest for a permanent seat resonates with the growing international support for this cause.

As India continues to assert its presence and influence in international forums, its proactive stance on issues ranging from drug control to institutional reforms underscores its commitment to fostering a safer, more equitable global community.