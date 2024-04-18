Order preventing Sirisena from functioning as SLFP Chairman extended

The court order obtained by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) preventing former President Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has been extended.

A group of SLFP members led by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga had recently appointed Minister of Ports, Aviation and Shipping Nimal Siripala de Silva as the Acting Chairman of the SLFP.

Kumaratunga had obtained an interim injunction preventing Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP.

The Police had also sealed the SLFP headquarters in Colombo as an investigation had been launched over missing documents. (Colombo Gazette)