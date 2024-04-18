NPP gives Cardinal written assurance over Easter attacks

The National People’s Power (NPP) gave the Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, a written assurance over the steps it will take on the Easter Sunday attacks investigations.

The NPP presented a 7-point action plan to Cardinal Ranjith.

The action plan which consists of proposals to be implemented by an NPP Government to address the inaction by authorities related to the Easter attacks, was handed over to the Archbishop at his official residence in Borella, reports said.

The NPP’s proposals have been made in view of the 5th anniversary of the attacks marked on April 21.

Issuing a statement earlier, the NPP vowed that its future government will initiate necessary legal action as per its proposal to grant justice to the victims and relatives affected by the Easter attacks.

The NPP also vowed to initiate legal action against those found to be directly or indirectly involved in the attacks, which targeted several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka killing over 270 people.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has also given a written assurance to the Catholic Church on the steps it will take over the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had recalled that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had given a verbal assurance but did not keep his word. (Colombo Gazette)