Starc branded as ‘weak link’ after IPL woes continue

Mitchell Starc has continued to struggle in the IPL despite his record-setting price tag, producing a poor bowling performance against Rajasthan Royals.

The left-arm quick went for $4.43 million AUD at the auction to sign with Kolkata Knight Riders, but has managed just five wickets at 46.40 across six games.

Starc’s latest effort saw him go 0-50 off four overs, including conceding 18 runs off six balls, as Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten century to help Rajasthan chase down 224 and snatch a breathtaking two-wicket win over Kolkata.

The star Englishman hit 107 not out off 60 balls and carried his side over the line, having earlier watched from the dugout as Sunil Narine (109) smashed his maiden T20 century.

Buttler, brought in as an impact substitute, kept Rajasthan in the hunt despite wickets falling around him as he took the game deep before counterattacking in the last five overs.

Needing 46 off the last three overs, Kolkata’s multi-million dollar signing Starc sprayed the ball down the leg-side past the keeper, gifting Rajasthan an extra five runs.

The experienced Aussie was even branded as the “weak link” of the side by former Indian cricket, Irfan Pathan, on social media.

Buttler smashed six sixes and nine boundaries and raised his century in the final over when he hit Chakravarthy for a six over long-on off the first ball before closing out the game by scrambling for two runs off the fifth ball and then drove the spinner on the on-side for the winning run off the final ball.

“Keep believing, that was the real key today,” Buttler said post-game

“I was struggling a bit for rhythm. At times you feel frustrated or you are questioning yourself. I tell myself that it’s okay, keep going … try to stay calm.”

Rajasthan sits atop the table with 12 points from six wins and one loss.

Kolkata still holds the second spot on superior net run-rate over Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad as all three teams are locked on eight points. (Wide World of Sports)