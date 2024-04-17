Colombo street vendor who threatened tourist granted bail

A street food vendor in Colombo who was arrested for harassing a tourist and attempting to charge Rs. 1,900 for a Kottu, has ben granted bail.

He was ordered to be released by court on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and surety bail of Rs. 1 million.

The street food vendor was seen on a video which went viral on social media, attempting to charge Rs. 1,900 for a Kottu, a popular meal in Sri Lanka.

On suspicion the tourist asked another employee how much the Kottu was but the employee asked the vendor how much to quote and the vendor replied with the same price.

The vendor then tells the tourist he cannot ask his employees what the price is and orders him to leave.

The tourist asks why he was asked to leave but the vendor refuses to discuss the matter and orders the tourist to leave.

Issuing a media statement, the Police said that the street food vendor was arrested by the Keselwatta Police for threatening the tourist.

The suspect was identified as a 51-year-old resident of Colombo 12. (Colombo Gazette)