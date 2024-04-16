Yiva Ceylon introduces Consciously Curated Ceylonese Self-care Line

Yiva Ceylon, an innovative self-care brand, proudly announces its official launch, offering meticulously crafted skincare solutions deeply rooted in the rich heritage of Ceylonese traditions. Under the guiding principle of ‘Consciously Curated Ceylonese Self-care guiding principle,’ Yiva Ceylon emerges as a beacon of sustainable beauty, championing local produce and traditional ingredients to redefine the skincare landscape.

Founded by Suwani Hitihamu, originally hailing from Kandy, she pursued her higher studies in Melbourne, majoring with a background in Economics and Accounting. Yiva Ceylon represents a culmination of her passion for natural healing and dedication to promoting the treasures of Sri Lanka’s indigenous wisdom. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Ayurvedic tradition known as Hela Wedakama, Yiva Ceylon infuses time-tested remedies into its holistic approach to health and beauty, resonating deeply with discerning consumers seeking pure and authentic skincare solutions.

Yiva Ceylon’s commitment to harnessing the power of nature is evident in its meticulously curated range of products, each formulated with a blend of locally sourced herbal ingredients renowned for their historical significance and proven benefits. As consumer demand for pure, chemical-free formulations surges, Yiva Ceylon emerges as a beacon of authenticity, offering safe and effective skincare solutions that prioritise both human health and environmental sustainability.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the brand’s official launch, Suwani Hitihamu remarked, “Yiva Ceylon embodies my belief in the transformative power of nature to nurture and rejuvenate. Our mission is to make natural beauty accessible to all while upholding the principles of sustainability and ethical sourcing.”

Central to Yiva Ceylon’s product philosophy is a commitment to purity and simplicity. Vegan and free from animal products, the brand’s offerings are not only cruelty-free but also designed to be gentle on the skin, minimizing the risk of adverse reactions. Signature products such as the Whipped King Coconut & Lavender Body Butter, Cocoa Butter in Aloe Vera Gel, and Ranawara Infused Nourishing Body Oil showcase the brand’s dedication to harnessing the potency of nature for optimal skin health.

New additions to the product lineup include the Curry Leaf Infused Hair Elixir, Whipped Lotus Body Scrub, and Brightening Vitamin C Serum, further expanding Yiva Ceylon’s portfolio of clean and sustainable beauty solutions.

In addition to its commitment to product efficacy, Yiva Ceylon prioritizes ethical sourcing and sustainability. With a focus on high-quality, certified natural ingredients and eco-conscious packaging, the brand ensures that every purchase is not just a skincare investment but also a contribution to the preservation of our planet.

Yiva Ceylon products are now available for purchase online through the brand’s social media channels, as well as select retail outlets including WH Sri Lanka, The Design Collective Store, Le Ketiya Boutique Hiriketiya, TPV in Dewata, and Galle Fort.