Sydney church stabbing declared a ‘terrorist’ attack

Speaking to media on Tuesday morning, New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the bishop and priest were undergoing surgery and were “lucky to be alive”.

Ms Webb said the teenager allegedly made comments to the bishop as he approached, which were “centred around religion”, and police believe staging the attack during a livestreamed service was intended to be “intimidating not only [to] the parishioners in attendance, but those parishioners who were watching online”.

She said the suspect was acting alone, and while “known to police”, he was not on any terror watch list.

State premier Chris Minns later confirmed reports that the teenager had previous knife crime charges and had been found with a blade at school in 2020, during an interview with 2GB radio.

The alleged offender has been in surgery after his fingers were injured, police said, adding it is unclear if he was hurt with his own weapon or when he was apprehended by the congregation.

The incident came only days after the nation was shocked by a separate and unrelated stabbing at a popular Sydney shopping centre, which left seven people dead.

“NSW is on edge and there’s understandable community anxiety at the moment,” said Mr Minns. He appealed for calm, echoing calls from religious and community leaders.

“Their message to their communities was universal and identical, and that is that they deplore violence in all forms, [and] that they have faith in the NSW Police to undertake their investigation,” Mr Minns said.

Any attempt for “tit-for-tat” violence would by “met by the full force of the law”, he added.