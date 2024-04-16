IMF and Sri Lanka discuss next steps to finalize 2nd Review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lanka discussed the next steps to finalize the 2nd Review of the IMF programme.

The discussion took place between State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and IMF Executive Director for India and Sri Lanka Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

“It is always a pleasure to meet with Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, IMF Executive Director for India and Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of Spring Meetings. We discussed the progress of debt restructuring as well as next steps towards the finalisation of the 2nd Review of the IMF programme following the Staff Level Agreement that was reached in March 2024,” Semasinghe said.

The State Minister also had a discussion with Parameswaran Iyer, the World Bank Executive Director for India and Sri Lanka.

Semasinghe said that Iyer congratulated the Sri Lankan authorities on implementing the series of difficult reforms.

Iyer also updated Sri Lanka on the various internal restructurings within the World Bank and how these changes could benefit countries like Sri Lanka, and assured his fullest support to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)