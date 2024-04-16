Colombo street vendor arrested for harassing tourist

A street food vendor in Colombo has been arrested for harassing a tourist and attempting to charge Rs. 1,900 for a Kottu.

The street food vendor was seen on a video which went viral on social media attempting to charge Rs. 1,900 for a Kottu, a popular meal in Sri Lanka.

On suspicion the tourist asked another employee how much the Kottu was but the employee asked the vendor how much to quote and the vendor replied with the same price.

The vendor then tells the tourist he cannot ask his employees what the price is and orders him to leave.

The tourist asks why he was asked to leave but the vendor refuses to discuss the matter and orders the tourist to leave.

Issuing a media statement, the Police said that the street food vendor was arrested by the Keselwatta Police for threatening the tourist.

The suspect was identified as a 51-year-old resident of Colombo 12. (Colombo Gazette)

This arrogant man in the yellow t-shirt should be arrested so that others who try to fleece a foreigner will also be taught a lesson.

Also, locals should boycott such shops whether at Aluth Kade or elsewhere.

Absolutely despicable behaviour.#LKA #SriLanka #AluthKade pic.twitter.com/j68INFWfYZ — Munza Mushtaq (@munza14) April 14, 2024

