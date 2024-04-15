Sydney bishop among multiple people stabbed at church in Sydney

A Sydney bishop is among multiple people stabbed during a church service in the city’s south-west on Monday night.

The attack occurred at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, with graphic video showing a man lunging at Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel with something in his hand during a mass that was being livesteamed.

NSW Ambulance said three other people were also stabbed.

NSW Police said a male was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

They said those stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital.

A large police response is underway, and the public is urged to avoid the area.

Vision from outside the church shows chaotic scenes with a large crowd of people.

Faith New South Wales CEO Murray Norman described the stabbing of Bishop Emmanuel as “horrific” and deeply shocking.

“Tonight, Bishop Emmanuel was stabbed, it’s a hideous thing, I can’t believe this can happen in Australia during a mass, it’s just horrible,” he told the ABC.

“I haven’t heard about his condition, but the faith communities are desperately grieving and praying for the bishop, it’s just horrible that this could happen after everything that’s happened this week.”

Jewish community leader Alex Ryvchin, from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry posted on X that he’s “horrified by the stabbing attack on a bishop at an Assyrian Church in Sydney”.

“Just days after the Bondi Junction massacre, this will spread more fear through our city,” he said.

“I stand in complete solidarity with the beautiful Assyrian community and pray that the injured recover fully in body and soul.” (ABC News)