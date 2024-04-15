Pakistani who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka among stab victims

A Pakistani refugee who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka is among those killed in the Bondi Junction Westfield stabbing.

The 30-year-old former refugee who was working as a security guard at Bondi Junction Westfield has been identified as the sole male victim who was killed in Saturday’s horrific stabbing attack.

Faraz Tahir, 30, arrived in Australia about a year ago from Sri Lanka via the UNHCR from Pakistan, where his parents still live.

Under the Pakistani constitution, the community are declared non-Muslims, and have been subjected to violent attacks, and are not allowed to vote due to their religious beliefs.

“Faraz was not only a valued member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia but also actively contributed to the charitable endeavours of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth organisation,” they said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Faraz’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as with all the other victims and their families affected by this senseless act of violence.

“We extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the broader community as we come together to support one another in the face of tragedy.

“We commend the swift response of the authorities and offer our full co-operation with the ongoing investigation. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and understanding in our society.”

Including Mr Tahir, three out of six victims have been identified since Saturday’s tragic events, including Dawn Singleton, the 25-year-old daughter of Sydney businessman John Singleton, and Sydney architect Jade Young.

First time mum Ash Good died in hospital on Saturday night, after she called on bystanders to protect her nine-month-old daughter.

The baby girl is currently in a critical but stable condition at an ICU unit at Sydney Children’s Hospital. (NCA NewsWire / Colombo Gazette)