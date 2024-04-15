DFCC Bank Champions Women Entrepreneurs as Diamond Sponsor of WCIC Prathibhabhisheka Awards 2024

DFCC Bank, a pioneering financial institution that empowers women through financial inclusion, proudly supported the prestigious WCIC Prathibhabhisheka Women Entrepreneur Awards 2023 as the Diamond Sponsor and Banking Partner recently. This partnership underscores DFCC Bank’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation, particularly the pivotal role of women in Sri Lanka’s economic landscape. The Awards Ceremony was successfully held recently amidst plenty of glitz and glamour, providing a platform of recognition for inspirational women entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka and across the SAARC region.

The Women’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WCIC) is the apex body supporting and representing women entrepreneurs and professional businesswomen in Sri Lanka. The WCIC Prathibasheka Awards, organised by the Women’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WCIC), aims to recognise and celebrate the achievements of outstanding Female entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka. DFCC Bank’s ALOKA association as the Banking Partner further strengthened the event’s credibility and provided valuable support to the nominees and winners. DFCC Bank’s support for the event went beyond financial assistance and included knowledge sharing with the nominees and winners, enabling them to obtain professional advice and access bespoke financial solutions. This initiative embodies DFCC Bank’s commitment to fostering an inclusive business ecosystem conducive to sustainable growth. The event also served as a powerful platform for networking, creating invaluable opportunities for future collaborations and business ventures, thus reinforcing the bank’s dedication to sustainable development and economic prosperity in Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the partnership, the CEO of DFCC Bank, Thimal Perera, said, “Our partnership with the WCIC Prathibhabhisheka Awards symbolises our deep-rooted commitment towards empowering women entrepreneurs across Sri Lanka. As we celebrate the remarkable women recognised on this platform, we are reminded of the essential role women play in our economy and society. Our support for initiatives such as this reflects our belief in the need for a more inclusive, sustainable future where every woman has the opportunity to achieve her potential. This need is also reflected across our service propositions and broader efforts to facilitate financial independence and prosperity among women. On behalf of DFCC Bank, I take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners of WCIC Prathibhabhisheka and appreciate all women who are striving to make a real difference.”

By aligning with the WCIC Prathibhabhisheka Awards, DFCC Bank celebrated the exceptional talents and achievements of women entrepreneurs across various sectors and spotlighted the importance of diversity and inclusion in propelling economic advancement. This is further reflected in DFCC Bank’s empowering, female-centric banking proposition, DFCC Aloka, which continues to promote financial literacy and inclusivity among women. Tailored to cater to the unique needs of women at different stages of life, DFCC Aloka is an ideal solution for every woman’s journey towards financial independence and prosperity.