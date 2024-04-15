Coca-Cola appoints Kaushali Kusumapala as Country Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives

Coca-Cola has announced Kaushali Kusumapala’s appointment as the new Country Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives, effective from 1st April 2024. Making history as the first Sri Lankan woman in this position, Kaushali succeeds former Country Director, Pankaj Sinha, who assumed the role in 2019. In this position, Kaushali will closely collaborate with bottling teams, customers, partners, consumers and external stakeholders in Sri Lanka and Maldives.

With a career spanning back to 2009, Kaushali has garnered diverse experience having worked with organizations and brands such as Leo Burnett, Fonterra Dairy and Domino’s Pizza. Notably, her journey to leadership includes significant achievements at Hemas International, where she served as Director of Marketing, contributing to market entry strategies, international market development and pioneering marketing initiatives.

Expressing excitement on her appointment, Kaushali stated, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Coca-Cola and collaborate with our bottling partners, Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka and Male’ Aerated Water Company, and other stakeholders with the purpose to refresh our consumers. For some years now, Coca-Cola holds a special place for me as a consumer and as a marketeer, and I am deeply committed to steering our loved brands and franchise operations to greater heights.”

Kaushali is a graduate of the University of Melbourne, where she earned her Bachelor of Commerce degree. Her commitment to excellence and continuous learning has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Slim Brand Excellence and SLIM Kantar People’s Awards for Local Brand of the Year and CSR Brand of the Year.

In light of Kaushali’s appointment, Ajay Vijay Bathija, Vice President of Franchise Operations for Southwest Asia (SWA) shared, “We extend a warm welcome to Kaushali. The Coca-Cola Company is steadfast in its commitment to building a sustainable business in Sri Lanka and Maldives and Kaushali will play an important part in moving the needle.”

Coca-Cola has been a part of Sri Lanka’s fabric since 1961, serving as a key contributor to the local economy. With an extensive system network of over 80,000 retailers and a direct workforce of over 400 employees, Coca-Cola remains dedicated to enriching communities across Sri Lanka.

Being deeply ingrained in local culture and community engagement, Coca-Cola launched the groundbreaking Coke Kottu Beat Party in 2023, celebrating Sri Lanka’s beloved national dish, Kottu. Attended by over 158,000 enthusiasts across seven locations, this event exemplified Coca-Cola’s commitment to fostering cultural connections while addressing environmental concerns. Furthermore, Coca-Cola Sri Lanka proudly transitioned Sprite to clear PET plastic bottles in December 2023, reinforcing its dedication to Sustainability.