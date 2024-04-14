Madagascar woman arrested with cocaine capsules in the stomach

A woman from Madagascar has been arrested by Sri Lankan officials with cocaine capsules in her stomach.

The Narcotics Control Unit of the Sri Lanka Customs department arrested the 38-year-old woman at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

According to reports, the woman swallowed 75 cocaine capsules with an estimated street value of around Rs. 35 million.

She had arrived in Sri Lanka onboard a Vistara Airlines flight from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia via Mumbai, India.

The cocaine had been filled in condoms and were swallowed.

She was admitted to the Negombo Hospital to extract the cocaine. (Colombo Gazette)