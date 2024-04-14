Israel’s Netanyahu says defences are ‘ready’ as Iran attacks

Iran has launched aerial drones and missiles at Israel, marking a widely anticipated reprisal attack.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said the attack was aimed at “specific targets”.

Israeli military sources said more than 100 drones had been launched. The US had shot some down, CBS News reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they were on high alert and “monitoring all targets”. Israel’s prime minster convened a meeting of his war cabinet.

The drones, which were launched around 20:00 GMT on Saturday, would take some hours to reach Israel, about 1,100 miles (1,800km) away.

Israel, Lebanon and Iraq closed their airspaces, and Syria and Jordan put their air defences on alert.

Iran had vowed to retaliate for an attack on its consulate in Syria on 1 April which killed seven military officers, including a top commander.

It accused Israel of carrying out that attack. Israel neither confirmed nor denied it.

“Iran has launched a direct attack from Iranian soil toward the State of Israel,” IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en route to Israel, sent by Iran. This is a severe and dangerous escalation.”

Shortly before news of Iran’s drone launches, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s “defensive systems” were deployed.

“We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

“We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries.”