Kapp reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Sri Lanka in East London on Tuesday.

Kapp was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Kapp’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her total demerit points to two.

Kapp received her first demerit point in the third Women’s T20I against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Tuesday’s incident occurred in the 44th over of South Africa’s innings, when Kapp used inappropriate language after her dismissal.

Kapp admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Karren Klaaste and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Lauren Agenbag, and fourth umpire Thomas Mokorosi levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.