Five people killed in stabbing attack at Sydney mall



Five people have been killed in a knife attack at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney’s east on Saturday afternoon, NSW Police say.

Nine people, including a small child, were stabbed by a man in the centre and some are in a critical condition.

The offender was shot dead at the scene by a police officer.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said authorities believe the man acted alone and there is no ongoing threat.

Assistant Commissioner Cooke said he did not have further information about the man’s identity.

He said there was no indication of the offender’s motive but police had not ruled anything out.

They said the man was in the shopping centre around 3pm before leaving and then returned around 20 minutes later with a knife.

A police inspector, who was nearby, was directed towards the man by witnesses, and she shot him dead after the offender confronted her.

“She confronted the offender, who had moved by this stage to level five, as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him. He turned to face her, raised a knife,” Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.

"She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased."