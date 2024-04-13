Dharmasena denies allegations over his company

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and now ICC match referee, Kumar Dharmasena, has denied allegations raised against his company Pintanna Plantations.

Dharmasena said that a mud slinging campaign has been launched against him and his company.

He insisted that both he and his company have fully complied with local laws.

The former cricketer said that if there is proof to prove otherwise then the evidence must be presented.

“I played cricket for Sri Lanka and now I am trying to do something for the country. I am disappointed that some people are trying to sling mud at me,” he said.

Dharmasena appealed to the public and investors to continue to have faith in his company.

He said that anyone who has doubts in his company can visit the place and see for themselves what they are doing. (Colombo Gazette)