Popular K-Pop singer Park Boram dies aged 30

Popular K-pop star Park Boram has died at age 30, according to multiple reports.

Several South Korean news outlets including AllKPop reported that a police report stated the singer unexpectedly died on Thursday, April 11 following a private night of drinking with friends, during which she collapsed and was taken to the hospital.

The publication reported that Park was with two friends at one of their homes when she went to the bathroom around 9:55 p.m. and remained there for a while. Eventually, one of the friends reportedly searched the house and found her unconscious, leaning over a sink.

According to The Korea Herald, Park was in cardiac arrest when she was found by the friends.

Park’s friends called authorities and attempted to revive her with CPR before she was taken to Hanyang University Guri Hospital and later pronounced dead at 11:17 p.m., per AllKPop. An autopsy will reportedly be conducted soon in an attempt to determine her cause of death.

On April 12, Park’s agency Xanadu Entertainment reportedly issued a statement on her death. “Park Bo Ram suddenly left us on the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans,” read the note, according to AllKPop.

“A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer’s family,” the statement reportedly continued.

Reps for Xanadu Entertainment did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Park first gained attention through her 2010 appearance on the singing competition series Superstar K2. Her official debut as an artist came in 2014 with the single “Beautiful,” which hit No. 2 in her native country.

Since then, she’s hit the South Korean charts with songs including “Celepretty,” “Sorry,” “Pretty Bae,” “Ordinary Love,” “Dynamic Love,” “Will Be Fine” and “If You.”

Less than two weeks before her death, Park released the new single “I Miss You.” According to The Korea Herald, she was in the midst of working on her first full-length album. (Courtesy People.com)