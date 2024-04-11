BJP invites political parties from Sri Lanka to witness Indian elections

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended invitations to political parties from 25 countries, including Sri Lanka, to witness the Indian elections and the accompanying campaigning.

The invitations, which have been dispatched to political parties from both ruling and opposition factions across the globe, include representatives from various regions such as Africa, Europe, and neighbouring countries.

Notably, political parties from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have received invitations from the BJP, marking a concerted effort to engage with neighbouring countries and showcase the democratic process.

Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Bharatiya Janata Party, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, “They will get to witness the biggest democratic exercise.” This marks the first instance of the BJP inviting foreign political parties to observe campaigning during national elections. In the past, the party has invited foreign political parties to witness campaigning in assembly elections.

As of now, confirmations have been received from representatives of 15 countries, with responses pending from others. Invitations have also been extended to political parties from African nations like Mauritius. They are likely to be in India during the 4th, and 5th poll phases.

While confirmations from European political parties are still awaited, it is noteworthy that the European Parliament elections are scheduled to take place from June 6th to 9th, 2024. In the past, the BJP has invited foreign envoys based out of Delhi under “Know Your BJP” initiative.

With 97 crore eligible voters, India’s seven-phase election, commencing on April 19th and concluding with results being declared on June 4th, stands as the most extensive democratic process ever witnessed globally. (WION / Colombo Gazette)