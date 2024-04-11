Attempt to smuggle over Rs. 10 million worth of goods into Sri Lanka busted

An attempt to smuggle over Rs. 10 million worth of goods into Sri Lanka, including laptops and mobile phones, was busted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The goods were seized at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

According to the Police, three people were arrested with a large consignment of foreign liquor, cigarettes, laptops, mobile phones and other accessories.

The three suspects attempted to smuggle the goods worth over Rs. 10 million into the country.

It was reported that 111 bottles of foreign liquor, a stock of foreign cigarettes and several laptops and mobile phones including iPhones and iPods were seized. (Colombo Gazette)