Sri Lanka condemns the attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus

Sri Lanka condemned the attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus and called for strict adherence to Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relations, especially with regard to protection of personnel and premises of diplomatic missions.

Issuing a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka wishes to urge all parties concerned to exercise restraint, refrain from use of violence, and not to exacerbate the already volatile security situation in the region.

Sri Lanka conveyed its sincere condolences to the bereaved families due to the attack and the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital Damascus was hit earlier this month killing at least 13 people, including seven high-ranking members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Iran, Syria and Russia blamed Israel for the attack, though Israel itself did not comment on the incident. (Colombo Gazette)