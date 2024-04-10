Sajith ready to battle Anura in presidential debate

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa is ready to battle National Peoples Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a presidential debate, the SJB said.

SJB MP Tissa Attanayake said that Premadasa has already made himself available for a debate with Dissanayake.

Attanayake called on Dissanayake to accept the offer and discuss a date for the debate.

NPP MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya had said earlier that since a presidential election will be held first the NPP has proposed a debate among the main presidential candidates.

She said that if the other political parties do no not agree then the NPP is willing to consider a debate among the economic council members of the main parties.

“Our economic council members have taken part in debates. However, we have proposed that with a presidential election to be held the debate must be between the presidential candidates,” she said.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya had earlier called for a debate with the NPP on their economic policies.

However, the NPP had not responded to the invitation. (Colombo Gazette)