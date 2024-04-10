President says Ramadan celebrated at a time Sri Lanka is seeing progress

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Muslims are celebrating Ramadan at a time Sri Lanka is seeing progress.

In his message to mark the Ramadan festival which is being celebrated in Sri Lanka, Wednesday, the President said that Islamic adherents worldwide engage in fasting for a month, guided by the noble intention of fostering personal growth and benefiting others.

He said the the Holy Quran underscores the importance of adhering to such virtuous practices from antiquity, illuminating the path towards righteousness and spiritual fulfillment.

@As the Sri Lankan Islamic community observes Ramadan this year, it coincides with a period of burgeoning progress and encouragement within the nation. Even amidst past adversities, devout followers steadfastly adhered to their religious obligations, fasting devoutly and offering prayers for the well-being of both themselves and society at large,@ the President added.

In honoring the sacred values epitomized during the Ramadan season of self-sacrifice, self-restraint and tolerance, the President extended his heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community of Sri Lanka and beyond. (Colombo Gazette)