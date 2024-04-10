India offers defence hardware and software to Sri Lanka

India has offered defence hardware and software to Sri Lanka with India saying it looks forward to strengthening its defence cooperation with Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the India – Sri Lanka Defence Seminar, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha said that India looks forward to working with Sri Lanka to take forward the common endeavour to deepen and further strengthen the defence cooperation.

“Relations between India and Sri Lanka are uniquely fraternal. They are very special and unlike any other we have with other countries. Our shared civilizational past, common heritage and strong cultural connect create a natural warmth and comfort in dealing with each other. For us, as close and proximate neighbours, cooperation is the only option. It is not driven by choice and opportunity alone. Our approach to Sri Lanka is guided by our neighbourhood-first policy and our SAGAR vision. This entails that we share with our closest neighbours all that we can based on their needs and aspirations. It also entails that our approach remains generous and non-reciprocal,” the High Commissioner said.

He said that India’s support in recent years to Sri Lanka, during the Covid pandemic and the economic crisis, were driven by India’s sense of responsibility and obligation for its closest friend and neighbour.

“We stood shoulder to shoulder with our civilizational twin, when it was needed most, and without any hesitation. Many of you will agree that India is and will remain Sri Lanka’s most reliable friend and a trusted and dependable partner. Our bilateral cooperation is expanding and diversifying. It is buttressed by India’s growing national capabilities,” he said.

The High Commissioner said that India and Sri Lanka cooperate in wider range of areas including infrastructure and connectivity, deeper economic engagement, trade and investment, culture and education, tourism and people to people ties.

“Like in other areas, we are cooperating closely on security and defence matters. Because of our geography, our security is interlinked and intertwined. And when we speak of security, we must remember that it has acquired a wider meaning than we have traditionally associated with it,” he added.

The High Commissioner said that the Indian defence industry today rolls out state-of-the-art systems, advanced technologies and world class equipment.

“To name a few, this ranges from fighter aircrafts and helicopters to naval vessels, from electronic warfare systems to cyber security solutions and from small arms to large caliber precision long range artillery systems. Not only are we producing for our own national requirements, but we have been willing to make these capabilities available to our friendly partner countries like Sri Lanka,” the High Commissioner added.

He said that India’s defence exports today stand at nearly 2.6 billion US Dollars. This is a ten-fold increase over the past five years.

India exports defence hardware and software to more than 85 countries with more than 100 indigenous firms active in this field. (Colombo Gazette)