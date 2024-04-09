Sri Lanka to sign MoU with Monash University in Australia

Sri Lanka is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Biotechnology and Monash University in Australia to establish cooperation for research and innovation related activities.

The approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the clearance of the Department of Attorney General have been received for the proposed draft MoU.

The draft contains various tasks including tasks such as developing integrated proposals with research and services, innovative technology development and knowledge dissemination, exchanging research materials, exchange of Scholars, Scientists and Students, and conducting collaborative seminars, workshops and research related activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Education to sign the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties. (Colombo Gazette)