Sri Lanka strengthens security at mosques for Ramadan

Sri Lanka has decided to strengthen security at mosques around the country for Ramadan.

The Ministry of Public Security said that special security arrangements will be put in place at Mosques during the Ramadan festival this week.

Over 5500 Police and over 500 Police Special Task Force (STF) officers have been deployed to provide security at mosques.

Meanwhile, 1,260 military personnel will also be deployed to assist the Police.

The Ministry of Public Security said that the security plan was finalized following discussions with the Muslim religious leaders.

Similar security arrangements had been made at churches for Easter Sunday. (Colombo Gazette)