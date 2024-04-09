Ban on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka likely to be lifted in 2025

The ban on vehicle imports to Sri Lanka is likely to be lifted in 2025, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

The ban was imposed during the economic crisis to prevent Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves from depleting.

The ban was later relaxed for certain sectors, especially the tourism sector.

Siyambalapitiya recalled that over the past 2 years President Ranil Wickremesinghe has relaxed a number of restrictions imposed during the economic crisis.

He said if the current situation continues then further improvements are likely and the vehicle import ban can be lifted in 2025. (Colombo Gazette)