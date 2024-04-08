NPP calls for debate among presidential candidates

The National People’s Power (NPP) has called for a debate among the presidential candidates contesting the upcoming elections.

NPP MP Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that since a presidential election will be held first the NPP has proposed a debate among the main presidential candidates.

She said that if the other political parties do no not agree then the NPP is willing to consider a debate among the economic council members of the main parties.

“Our economic council members have taken part in debates. However, we have proposed that with a presidential election to be held the debate must be between the presidential candidates,” she said.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has called for a debate with the NPP on their economic policies.

However, the NPP has not responded to the invitation. (Colombo Gazette)