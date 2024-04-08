‘Multiple proposals’ being considered for new 2026 host

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) says it is “considering multiple proposals” to host the event in 2026, amid continued uncertainty over its long-term future.

Last week, Singapore joined Malaysia in ruling out a bid, after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as the original host in July because of rising costs.

However, in its first public statement since the news, the CGF said “significant progress had been made”, and it was “excited by the early concepts, which aim to reset and reframe the Games”.

It claimed it was working with a number of Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) over “further detailed assessments”, with an aim to announce a host in May.

It did not identify which countries were involved, saying the CGAs had asked to keep the proposals confidential.

“The CGF continues to accelerate work to refresh the Games… including exploring innovative new concepts,” it said.

“Importantly, we have been focusing on how we can transform the Games to a collaborative and truly sustainable model, minimising costs and reducing its environmental footprint, whilst increasing social impact.” (BBC)