Boeing plane engine cover falls off prompting investigation

Airline regulators in the US have begun an investigation after an engine cowling on a Boeing 737-800 fell off during take-off and struck a wing flap.

The Southwest Airlines flight returned safely to Denver International airport at about 08:15 local time (15:15 GMT) after originally departing to Houston.

The aircraft had 135 passengers and six crew members on board and rose to about 10,300 feet (3,140m) before landing.

The incident comes amid manufacturing and safety concerns at Boeing.

Southwest Airlines said its maintenance teams would review the Boeing 737-800 after its cowling, which covers the plane’s engine, fell off. The airline confirmed it was responsible for maintenance of such parts.

“We apologise for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees,” a statement said.

The plane was manufactured in 2015 according to regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, and the 737-800 is an earlier generation of the 737 from the latest Max model.