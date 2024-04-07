Sword-wielding man shot dead by cops

A sword-wielding man was shot dead by the Police in Mawanella after he attacked and injured two policemen.

Police media spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that the Police had received complaints of a man and his son threatening people with swords

A police team was deployed to the area to investigate the claims.

The Police media spokesman said that the sword-wielding man had charged at the Police and attacked and injured two policemen.

According to the Police, one policeman opened fire in self defence in order to protect the other two policemen.

The suspect sustained injuries in the shooting incident and was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Police identified the 53-year-old suspect as a resident of the area and was accused of a number of criminal activity.

Meanwhile, his son had fled the area following the shooting incident. (Colombo Gazette)