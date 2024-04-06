US National Security Advisor and Sri Lanka discuss regional security

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had talks with Sri Lanka on regional security

The White House said that Sullivan spoke by telephone with Sri Lankan National Security Advisor Sagala Ratnayake.

Their discussion covered areas of bilateral engagement including U.S. support to Sri Lanka’s security and sovereignty, Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to complete the fiscal, monetary, and governance elements of its IMF program, and future opportunities for cooperation.

National Security Advisor Sullivan expressed his interest in maintaining an ongoing engagement with Sri Lanka in order to collaboratively pursue peace and security in the region. (Colombo Gazette)