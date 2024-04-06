Police seal SLFP headquarters as internal rift intensifies

The Police sealed the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) headquarters in Colombo as an internal rift in the party intensified.

The Police, on Saturday, locked the front gate of the SLFP headquarters building and placed a notice saying there was no access to anyone to the premises as an investigation had been launched over missing documents.

According to the Police, a complaint had been received claiming several documents had gone missing.

SLFP members including former General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera and SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena’s son Daham also visited the party headquarters and showed rare unity despite Sirisena sacking Jayasekera from his post.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) recently obtained an interim injunction preventing Maithripala Sirisena from functioning as the Chairman of the SLFP.

Sirisena said he will challenge the order issued by the Colombo District Court.

SLFP MP Mahinda Amaraweera said that Kumaratunga went to court as she was disappointed at what was happening in the SLFP.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party had recently removed MPs Duminda Dissanayake, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Mahinda Amaraweera from their posts in the party and replaced them.

Dissanayake was removed from the SLFP National Organiser post, Alagiyawanna from the Treasurer post and Amaraweera from the Senior Vice President post.

However, a court order was obtained against the move. (Colombo Gazette)