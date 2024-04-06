Pakistanis arrested in Nepal for taking Sri Lankans hostage

Four Pakistani nationals have been arrested in Nepal for taking hostage four Sri Lankan citizens on the pretext of sending them to different European countries for jobs, a senior police officer said.

Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigative Department of Nepal Police arrested the four Pakistani nationals based on a tip-off on Thursday, said the Superintendent of Police, Nakul Pokharel.

The Pakistani nationals, between the age of 42 and 62, charged millions of rupees from the four Sri Lankan citizens with the false promise of providing jobs in European countries, including Canada and Romania, the police said.

The Sri Lankans, who were brought from their home country, were beaten, tortured and threatened by the Pakistanis.

Their passports were also seized as the Pakistanis took them hostage at different hotels in Kathmandu.

Police said arrangements are being made to send them back to Sri Lanka.

The four Pakistanis will be charged with acts related to abduction and human trafficking, according to the police. (PTI)