New York and beyond rattled by rare East Coast earthquake

“Then I realised I was on the ninth floor. It was a bit unsteady for sure. It felt like a passing train.”

Charita Walcott, a 38-year-old from the Bronx, said the quake felt “like a violent rumble that lasted about 30 seconds or so”.

“It was kind of like being in a drum circle, that vibration,” she said.

Another New York resident told the BBC’s US partner CBS News how their lazy morning suddenly turned. “I was laying in my bed, and my whole apartment building started shaking. I started freaking out,” they said.

At the UN Security Council headquarters, a meeting on Gaza was temporarily paused due to the tremor. “Is that an earthquake?” said Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto, who was speaking at the time.

Aircraft at two airports – JFK in New York and Newark in New Jersey – were temporarily grounded while runways were inspected.

Yet for all of the drama, New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said there had been no reports of major damage or injuries.

Ms Hochul warned of aftershocks, but said they are normal and not expected to cause further damage.