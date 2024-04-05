Australia proud to partner with Sri Lankan military

Australia is proud to partner with the Sri Lankan Armed Forces in training and education, the Australian High Commissioner in Colombo Paul Stephens said.

The High Commissioner posted the message on X after the Australian Defence Adviser to Sri Lanka, Col Amanda Johnston, called on the Commandant National Defence College, Maj. Gen Sujeewa Senarath Yapa, to present the second delivery of books for the NDC library.

“A book is a gift you can open again and again,” the High Commissioner tweeted.

Among the areas Australia and Sri Lanka work closely on is combatting human trafficking.

The Sri Lanka Navy works with Australia to prevent Sri Lankan illegal immigrants from reaching Australia by boat. (Colombo Gazette)