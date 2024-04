Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Anuradhapura District MP H. Nandasena passed away at the age of 69-years, Thursday.

The MP passed away after suffering from a sudden illness.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna member Weerasena Gamage is expected to fill the seat left vacant following the demise of H. Nandasena. (Colombo Gazette)