Selyn Unveils Vibrant Collection for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year

Selyn, Sri Lanka’s pioneering Fair Trade handloom textile manufacturer, is excited to announce its latest collection, specially curated for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. The collection features an array of vibrant, eye-catching pieces perfect for the Avurudu season.

Selyn’s seasonal lineup is designed to cater to both men and women, offering a selection of attire that balances modern aesthetics with traditional values. For men, the range includes stylish shirts and sarongs in bright, engaging colours, while women can choose from an assortment of blouses, tops, dresses, and lungi or sarongs. Each piece is crafted with Selyn’s signature handloom material, ensuring that every garment is not only beautiful but also ethically produced.

In addition to clothing, Selyn is introducing a range of handloom cushion covers, tableware, and decorative items to brighten up homes during the New Year festivities. From napkins and runners to tablecloths, these items are designed to add a splash of colour and elegance to any New Year table setting.

This year’s collection embraces a palette of Phantom Blues, mustard yellows, bright oranges and reds, lime greens, and more, aligning with the prescribed multi-coloured theme of this year’s Avurudu. The garments are designed to enhance and complement the wearer’s style, offering comfort and elegance in equal measure.

Selyn has been at the forefront of the handloom industry for over 32 years, creating a wide range of products that include clothing, home decor, and educational playthings. All Selyn products adhere to the highest standards of fair trade and sustainability, using OEKO-Tex-certified cotton yarn and dyes, and employing eco-friendly processes throughout production. With their deep-rooted tradition of handloom craftsmanship, a visit to their Kurunagala outlet offers a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the creation of your products. Utilising locally sourced materials such as cotton and silk, Selyn crafts distinctive, high-quality, and purely natural products, showcasing the authentic beauty of traditional handiwork.

This Avurudu, embrace the spirit of the New Year with Selyn’s exquisite collection, available at the flagship store at No. 102, Fife Road, Colombo 05, Crestcat Bolavaurd Colombo 03 and Waduragala in Kurunagala. Explore a world of fashion that not only looks good but also contributes to the well-being of the community and the environment. Discounts and promotions are available with all leading banks throughout the New Year season.

About Selyn

Selyn is Sri Lanka’s only Fair Trade-certified handloom textile manufacturer, dedicated to empowering rural women artisans through the production of intricately woven textiles. For over 30 years, Selyn has championed sustainability, ethical practices, and cultural preservation in the fashion and textile industry. By integrating blockchain technology, Selyn ensures transparency and fairness throughout its supply chain, setting new standards for responsible fashion. With a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and achieving zero waste, Selyn continues to innovate and inspire in the realm of sustainable fashion and textiles.

Embark on a Journey of Fair Trade with Selyn – Experience the art of traditional handloom weaving, meet the artisans, and learn about the impact of fair trade on communities and the environment. Choose Selyn for a sustainable, responsible, and culturally enriching experience.