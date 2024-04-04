Actress turned activist Damitha Abeyratne arrested

Sri Lankan actress turned activist Damitha Abeyratne and her husband were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) while leaving court, Thursday.

The couple had appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court over an alleged foreign employment scam.

CID officers who were outside the court premises arrested Abeyratne and her husband.

Abeyratne spoke to reporters before she was arrested and said that the allegations against her were fabricated by an individual.

The CID was investigating Abeyratne and her husband over the alleged defrauding of Rs. 3 million on the promise of providing employment in South Korea.

Abeyratne was very active during the ‘Aragalaya’ protests and had later extended support to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa. (Colombo Gazette)