Three Sri Lankan convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released

Three Sri Lankan nationals convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case — Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar — who had been prematurely freed from prison and later detained at a special camp in Tiruchi, were released on April 2 at night.

According to sources, upon the receipt of final clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to send them back to Sri Lanka, the Revenue Department which runs the Special Camp, released them.

They were taken in a police vehicle, under heavy security, to Chennai to fly back Colombo. They are expected to board a Sri Lankan airline from Chennai airport at 10 a.m.