SriLankan short of aircraft for some sectors

Sri Lanka Airlines is short of aircraft for some sectors resulting in the Government deciding to lease four wide-body aircraft from ORIX Aviation and Aergo Capital Limited.

SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ashok Pathirage told reporters, Wednesday, that Sri Lanka has managed to lease four aircraft at the lowest price.

He said this will help make the airline more profitable in the future.

Pathirage said that despite the issues faced by the airline there is still a demand for flights.

However, he said there is a shortage of aircraft for some sectors.

Meanwhile, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Services Nimal Siripala de Silva defended the decision to lease aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

The Cabinet of Ministers had this week granted approval to a proposal furnished by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva to award the contract to lease four wide – body aircraft for Sri Lankan Aviation Company Limited.

Accordingly, two aircraft will be leased from ORIX Aviation for a monthly lease of USD $ 360,000 for a period of 06 years and two aircraft from Aergo Capital Limited will be leased for a monthly lease of USD $ 365,000 for a period of 08 years. (Colombo Gazette)