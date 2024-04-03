Sirisena refuses to make a statement in court

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has refused to make a statement in court regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sirisena informed court through his lawyers that there was no need for him to make a statement in court over his recent claims regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

The former President said that he had already made a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sirisena was earlier instructed to make a statement in court, Thursday.

The CID had recorded a statement from the former President recently over his controversial comments.

The CID had recorded a statement from Sirisena for over 5 hours.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that the claims were investigated and legal action initiated.

Sirisena had said recently that he was prepared to spill the beans on the Easter Sunday attacks and reveal the true mastermind who orchestrated the killing of over 250 people.

The former President had told reporters in Kandy that while those arrested were involved in the attacks the mastermind is still free.

He said that he is prepared to reveal the details behind closed doors to the judiciary if the judiciary keeps it under wraps. (Colombo Gazette)