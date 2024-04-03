Moves to hold Presidential and Parliament polls together

There is an attempt to hold the Presidential and Parliament elections on the same day, MP Udaya Gamanpilla said quoting reliable sources.

The MP said there is a rift between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) founder Basil Rajapaksa on which election must be held first.

He said the President wants the Presidential election first and the Parliament elections later while Basil Rajapaksa wants the opposite.

Gamanpilla claimed that talks are now underway in the Government to hold the Presidential and Parliament elections on the same day.

The MP said that there are no obstacles to hold both elections on the same day.

He said in the end the election best suitable for the public must be held first. (Colombo Gazette)