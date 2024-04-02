Siddhalepa Revered as the Best Ayurveda Company

Hettigoda Industries (Pvt) Ltd, the renowned name synonymous with Ayurvedic excellence, achieved resounding success at the prestigious Golden Inmediens 2023 Entrepreneurship Gold Award ceremony. The event, held at Water’s Edge recently, witnessed the company’s remarkable triumphs, further accentuated by the celebration of their 90th anniversary this year.

The ceremony witnessed Hettigoda Industries (Pvt) Ltd being honored with the prestigious Gold Winner title for “Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year 2023”, showcasing their pioneering work in Ayurveda. This remarkable journey not only brings prominence to Siddhalepa’s commitment to excellence but also serves as a testament to its unwavering dedication to advancing the principles of Ayurveda. Siddhalepa clinched multiple accolades, further cementing its position as a leader in the field of indigenous medicine:

– Gold : Best Ayurveda Manufacturer 2023 – Hettigoda Industries

– Gold : Best Hospital for Indigenous Medicine 2023 – Siddhalepa Ayurveda Hospital

– Silver : Best Collective Wellness Service Provider 2023 – Siddhalepa Ayurveda Health Resort

The Golden Inmediens 2023 Award ceremony was held under the honorable patronage of Prime Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena. This esteemed event celebrated entrepreneurs in the field of indigenous medicine, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the sector.

Under the visionary concept of State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Sisira Jayakody, the ceremony aimed to honor and promote entrepreneurs in indigenous medicine, both locally and internationally. Organized by the Sri Lanka Ayurveda Promotion Private Company, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine, Department of Ayurveda, and Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, it highlighted the significance of traditional healing practices.

Distinguished guests, including Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Health Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Wakkumbura, and State Minister of Health Dr. Seetha Arambepola, along with key officials such as Additional Secretaries of the Ministry of Indigenous Medicine Chandana Thilakaratne and Shammi Denawatta, Commissioner General of Ayurveda Dhammika Abeygunawardhana, and Chairman of Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation Anura Athulathmudali, graced the occasion, reaffirming the government’s support for the advancement of indigenous medicine.

Siddhalepa, the flagship brand of Hettigoda Industries (Pvt) Ltd, is renowned for its pioneering efforts in Ayurveda and traditional wellness solutions. The Siddhalepa balm, a herbal product based on a formula that is over 4,000 years old. It was first developed in 1934. With a legacy spanning 90 years, Siddhalepa remains committed to providing holistic well-being through its range of products and services.

Hettigoda Industries was the first Ayurveda drug manufacturing company in Asia to receive the prestigious International Standards Quality Systems certificate for its preparation; ISO 9002 certification in 1994 and ISO 9001 certificate in 2000. Siddhalepa Supirivicky Ayurveda Toothpaste is the first Ayurvedic toothpaste to be introduced to the South Asian market. The first Ayurvedic soap, Visaka was introduced in 1983 and has resulted in the Department of Customs introducing a new classification for this product category.

Siddhalepa was the first to launch an Ayurvedic range of products for babies and children. The Siddhalepa Kekulu range of baby soap, toothpaste and cologne all using natural products. Also it was the first company in the world to obtain an international patent for its Ayurvedic remedy for diabetes. Today the company has over 100 herbal-based products which are sold in Sri Lanka and export to many countries.

The Siddhalepa Ayurveda Hospital established in 1988, offers indigenous and Ayurveda medical treatments along with hospital facilities for patients. All Ayurveda medicines used at the hospital, are scientifically prepared at their pharmaceutical factory with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and GMP standards. Only classically authenticated herbs and dry ingredients are used in these preparations, sourced from areas where they naturally grown in abundance to ensure quality. The medicines are prepared by experienced staff under the supervision of a panel of qualified Ayurveda experts.

The hospital conducts special programs under effective treatment packages for spondylosis and sciatica, wellness promotion packages for cleansing and detoxification, lifestyle modification programs for stress management, special dietary and treatment regime for slimming and weight reduction, Ayurvedic psychological counselling and psychotherapy for mental wellbeing and a complete course of “Panchakarma” treatment can be channeled for perfect reprogramming of the body’s functions.

The siddhalepa Ayurveda Health Resort was established in 1999, offering authentic Sri Lankan Ayurveda treatments that heal the mind, body and soul. The health resort provides treatments not only for the relaxation but also medication for various body abnormalities, under the supervision of qualified Ayurveda doctors. In 2019, it hosted the first ever Sri Lankan Ayurveda Symposium of its kind, with participation of international media and subject oriented scholars. The resort’s Ayurveda center is affiliated with the Siddhalepa Ayurveda Hospital with access to a range of medicine produced to ISO standards by the group in its factories.

As Siddhalepa commemorates its 90th anniversary this year, the brand unveiled a new logo, symbolizing its rich legacy and commitment to holistic well-being. Thus, Hettigoda Group extends its heartfelt thanks to customers, partners, and employees for their unwavering support throughout the journey. With steadfast resolve, Siddhalepa looks forward to continuing its legacy of Ayurvedic expertise for many more years to come.