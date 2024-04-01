Sri Lanka extends visa free entry to visitors from seven countries

Sri Lanka has extended visa free entry to visitors from seven countries, including India and China.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that a final decision regarding the matter will be taken during the next few weeks.

The free visa regime was initially implemented for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan until 31.03.2024.

The pilot program was launched to rebuild the tourism industry in line with the Cabinet of Ministers Approval 23/1885/602/023 dated 24.10.2023.

Accordingly, nationals of the above-nominated countries possessing Diplomatic, Official, Public Affairs, Service, and Ordinary passports are eligible to enjoy a visa-free regime under this scheme.

The above nominated nationalsshould apply for Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before arriving in Sri Lanka.

The validity period of the free ETA is 30 days and permits double entry from the date of initial arrival to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)